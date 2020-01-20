Temtem on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One: When will the Pokémon-like MMO arrive on consoles?

Everything you must know about when the Pokemon-like MMO Temtem will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch following early access on PC.

Temtem is one of the most anticipated games of 2020 thanks to it being an MMO that has been heavily compared to Pokémon. Its early access is quickly approaching on PC and Steam only, but Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players needn't be too bummed out as the title will eventually launch on consoles.

While there are differences between Temtem and Pokémon, the MMO title is clearly a love-letter to the iconic Nintendo series. With that being said, it's not just a poor imitation as it appears to be a genuinely enjoyable experience with enough of a unique pull for both Pokémon fans and everyone else to enjoy.

Below you'll discover when it's slated to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

When will Temtem release on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch?

Temtem was originally scheduled to launch on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in May 2020.

However, on January 14th, 2020 the developers commented that it is now scheduled to launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2021.

There's no mention of the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, but it's likely they'll arrive in the same year, too.

When asked about the obvious ode to Pokémon and whether there were any reasons to be concerned about Nintendo shunning the MMO, the developers responded on their Kickstarter page with the following:

"There is not a single indication that’s going to happen. We’re already registered Nintendo developers, we have a game released on Switch (Immortal Redneck), and our relationship with them is good.

We’re not using any patents or copyrights from any other company, everything in Temtem is made from scratch."

It's disappointing that console gamers will have to wait patiently before being able to enjoy the ambitious MMO, but this sort of release approach is nothing new when it comes to the genre.

With next-gen consoles guaranteed for next year you'd expect people wanting it on the PS5 and Xbox Series X instead of just the PS4 and Xbox One, but there's no mention of these future platforms on Temtem's Kickstarter page.