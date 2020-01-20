Spurs star names the player his side 'massively miss'... and it's not Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko could be out of action for months, as he looks to recover from injury.

Harry Winks has told the Telegraph that Tottenham Hotspur ‘massively miss’ Moussa Sissoko’s presence in midfield.

Tottenham are without some key players such as Harry Kane, Tanguy Ndombele and Hugo Lloris currently.

However, Winks feels that Spurs are really missing the power that Sissoko provides them in midfield.

"It is not always being about being 6ft 5in to fight and play football," he said. "Look at some of the best players in the world – they are not necessarily 6ft 5in but they are good players.

"Moussa Sissoko is a player we miss massively but just because of your size and height does not mean you cannot fight and cover the ground as well."

Jose Mourinho started with Winks and Giovani Lo Celso as his midfield axis against Watford in Spurs’s last game.

Although Tottenham kept a clean-sheet, there were times when the duo looked overpowered.

Winks’s and Lo Celso’s biggest strengths lie in their ability on the ball, rather than through their defensive qualities.

Spurs will have to find a way to cope without Sissoko though, as the French international is due to be out for some time yet.

It could be months until Sissoko features again, but Ndombele’s impending return should at least help Tottenham to add more strength in the middle of the pitch.