Report shares why player hasn't arrived at Celtic despite agreeing personal terms

Ismaila Soro was reportedly expected in Glasgow on Friday after a move to Celtic was agreed.

A report in The Scottish Sun has shared why Ismaila Soro has remained in Israel despite having agreed personal terms with Celtic.

The two parties are said to have settled on a four-and-a-half-year deal, with Celtic and Soro's club Bnei Yehuda also in accordance over a £2 million transfer.

And the 21-year-old said last week that he expected to fly to Glasgow on Friday.

But according to The Scottish Sun, that didn't happen after the move was delayed due to a visa issue.

And it is claimed that Soro's Celtic medical could now be conducted in Israel to help speed up the process.

The newspaper reported last week that another of Soro's suitors, Genk, are now favourites to sign his fellow Ivorian midfielder, Eboue Kouassi, on loan.

Kouassi last played for Celtic in October 2018, when he suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

Soro has yet to be capped by his country, which he left in 2016 to join the Moldovan side Saxan, before a brief spell in Belarusian football.