Some Everton fans react as Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants a former Liverpool player

(From L) Juventus' Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, Juventus' Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, Juventus' Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo...
Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is reportedly on Everton’s radar.

Juventus player Emre Can during a training session at JTC on December 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in the January transfer window.

According to The Daily Mail, Everton are interested in securing the services of the Juventus midfielder this month.

The report has claimed that Ancelotti wants “a top-class playmaker” and wants to sign the 26-year-old Germany international in a £30 million move.

 

Can knows the Premier League well, having been on the books of Everton’s Merseyside rivals Liverpool from the summer of 2014 until the summer of 2018.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Can.

Stats

Can has made two starts and six substitute appearances in Serie A for Juventus so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the former Liverpool midfielder made 20 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for the Bianconeri, scoring four goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 26-year-old, who can also operate as a defender, made two starts and four substitute appearances in the Champions League for Juventus last season, according to WhoScored.

Emre Can of Juventus during the Serie A match between Juventus and Cagliari Calcio at Allianz Stadium on January 6, 2020 in Turin, Italy.

