Some Everton fans react as Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants a former Liverpool player

Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is reportedly on Everton’s radar.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in the January transfer window.

According to The Daily Mail, Everton are interested in securing the services of the Juventus midfielder this month.

The report has claimed that Ancelotti wants “a top-class playmaker” and wants to sign the 26-year-old Germany international in a £30 million move.

Can knows the Premier League well, having been on the books of Everton’s Merseyside rivals Liverpool from the summer of 2014 until the summer of 2018.

Below are some of the best comments:

If Carlo wants him I want him end of!!! — Garyegerton (@Garyegerton1) January 19, 2020

Good player but we need legs in midfield. — Matt (@mattwill1982) January 19, 2020

id say go for it its an improvement in midfield who cares if he played for Liverpool — idcaboutaname (@lukecoffey20061) January 19, 2020

Don’t care he’s an ex red he’s better than what we’ve got at the moment — Mike (@Mike__1878) January 19, 2020

To be fair he never played enough there the only thing I'd worry about is his injury record — Voice Of Reason (@VoiceOfBlue) January 19, 2020

Am sorry but he’s not top class — TheBlues (@gflan02) January 19, 2020

Be all over him, me. Not arsed if he played for them. — Luke (@EvertonLuke_) January 19, 2020

Stats

Can has made two starts and six substitute appearances in Serie A for Juventus so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the former Liverpool midfielder made 20 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for the Bianconeri, scoring four goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 26-year-old, who can also operate as a defender, made two starts and four substitute appearances in the Champions League for Juventus last season, according to WhoScored.