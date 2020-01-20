SkySports pundit ‘surprised’ at player’s decision after Leeds United exit

Jack Clarke spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds United and is now at Queens Park Rangers.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said on Sky Sports Football (12:06pm, January 18, 2020) that he is “surprised” that former Leeds United loanee Jack Clarke is at Queens Park Rangers now.

Clarke spent the first half of the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Leeds from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

The winger joined Tottenham on a permanent contract from Championship club Leeds in the summer of 2019.

The 19-year-old, who can also operate as a forward, played just 19 minutes in the Championship for the Whites this season, according to WhoScored, before being recalled by Tottenham.

The England Under-20 international recently joined QPR on loan from Spurs until the end of the season, and Sky Sports pundit Hasselbaink - who played for Leeds and managed Rangers - has said that he is “surprised” that the winger is at the London club now.

Hasselbaink said about Clarke on Sky Sports Football (12:06pm, January 18, 2020): "I like the boy, I think he's a very good player. I'm surprised he is at QPR.

“He's a Tottenham player, last year he played for promotion, coming to QPR he's not going to play for promotion this year.

“If he wants to keep on progressing he needs to be playing high-pressure games if he wants to go back to Tottenham and be able to be in that pack of Tottenham.”

Hasselbaink added regarding Clarke’s struggles at Leeds this season: “I think he didn't come back as sharp as he was last year.

"He's a player that Bielsa liked because he was very important last year, he was so good going forward, one v one and picking the right decision after. He had something different and he brought lots of assists and important goals.”

Making an impact at QPR

Clarke is a very good and promising young winger, but the teenager will have to be patient and will have to work hard to play regularly for Mark Warburton’s QPR team in the coming weeks and months.