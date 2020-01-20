Quick links

Sky Sports pundit thinks one Liverpool player was 'poor' yesterday

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on January 19, 2020 in...
Liverpool managed to beat Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield yesterday, as they strengthened their grip on the Premier League title.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp the head coach

Patrice Evra has told Sky Sports, during their live coverage of Liverpool’s match against Manchester United, that he actually thought Mohamed Salah was ‘poor’ yesterday.

Salah scored the goal which sealed Liverpool’s triumph in the end, as he raced clear to make it 2-0 in the final moments.

However, the Egyptian arguably didn’t have his best game up until that point, as he was guilty of wasting some good opportunities.

But Evra feels that the difference between Salah and many of United’s players is that even when he isn’t on top of his game, he still manages to find the back of the net.

 

“That’s the difference,” Evra said. “Salah didn’t have a great game, he was poor. But he puts the ball in the back of the net.”

Prior to scoring, Salah had missed one of the easiest chances he will get this season, as he miscued from close-range.

That fluffed chance will all be forgiven now though, as Liverpool picked up another huge three points.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 07, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

The Reds are now 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with the title race looking done and dusted already.

Liverpool are next in action on Thursday evening, when they take on Wolves at Molineux.

