The Sims 4: Tiny Living Stuff Pack release time on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

A look at the release time for The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff Pack on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

EA has currently gotten some people excited about the prospect of The Sims 5, but before that does or doesn't happen fans of The Sims 4 will soon be able to enjoy a new batch of DLC content named the Tiny Living Stuff Pack. This will land on PC and Mac before the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as per usual, and its release time is fast-approaching.

In addition to the exciting prospect of The Sims 5 being in-development, fans of The Sims 4 have also recently gotten excited by the suggestion that the six-year old instalment will receive a snow-related pack. This has come about thanks to the recent community survey.

While all of the above are exciting what ifs, it's guaranteed that the Tiny Living Stuff Pack will arrive tomorrow. Below you'll discover its estimated release time on PC as well as its release date for PS4 and Xbox One.

What is The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff Pack?

The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff Pack is upcoming DLC that will encourage players to hop aboard the tiny living bandwagon.

It won't include bunk beds, but it will add Murphy Beds. EA has said the following about this addition:

"You asked for it and we’re delivering: say hello to the murphy bed. Engage in shenanigans aplenty with this multifunctional space-saver—just make sure your Sims don’t get trapped when they’re putting it away!

Luckily, it leaves you tons of room for activities, and when paired with the bookshelf/stereo/TV combo object, the possibilities are endless."

As well as Murphy Beds designed to save space, the Tiny Living Stuff Pack will also challenge you to build houses in a reduced footprint of just 100 tiles and no more.

While this may make you freak out over what to do with all your Sims' stuff, the good news is that the smaller space creates healthier bills as well as encourages relationships to bloom. This probably makes sense as you're likelier to be more in the mood for tussles under the sheets when not having to worry about inflamed bills.

In addition to the above benefits and Murphy Beds, the Tiny pack will also provide a ton of new CAS items such as "chunky knits for the ultimate indulgence in sweater weather."

What is the release time for The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff Pack on PC?

The release time for The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff Pack on PC is January 21st at the expected time of 10:00 PST.

It's expected to release at this time as well as 13:00 EST, 19:00 CET and 18:00 GMT because this is when previous packs have unlocked on the Origin store.

What is The Sims 4 Tint Living Stuff Pack release date on PS4 and Xbox One?

The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff Pack will release for PS4 and Xbox One on February 4th.

EA's console release date is special as it's the 20th anniversary for The Sims series.