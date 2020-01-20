‘Sign him up’: Some Rangers and Celtic fans react to reported target’s latest display

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Celtic are reportedly interested in Lawrence Shankland.

Lawrence Shankland is a player in demand, with Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic among the clubs reported to be interested in the striker.

In demand

According to The Glasgow Evening Times, Rangers and Celtic are interested in signing Shankland from Dundee United.

The report has also claimed that Queens Park Rangers in the Championship in England are looking at the 24-year-old.

In form

The Scotland international is one of of the best strikers in the lower leagues in Scotland, and has scored 22 goals and provided three assists in the Scottish Championship so far this season, as stated on BBC Sport.

The striker was in action for United in their Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Hibernian at home on Sunday.

Shankland scored yet again - in first-half injury time - and, according to The Scottish Sun, Celtic scout Tosh McKinlay was at the game to watch him in action.

Future

United manager Robbie Neilson has told The Scottish Sun that he wants Shankland to stay at the club.

Neilson told The Scottish Sun about Shankland: “I hope Lawrence will still be here next month and I think so. This game is not going to help us from that side of it.

"But I’ve said for a long time that getting promoted is more valuable to us than selling one of our key players.”

Impressed

Celtic and Rangers fans were impressed with the display produced by Shankland on Sunday, and have urged their respective clubs to sign him.

Below are some of the best comments:

Celtic fans on Lawrence Shankland display:

SHANKLAND TO CELTIC YAAAASSS — Seán Markus Clifford (@seanmarkus_67) January 19, 2020

I ll bet Celtic test the water with a bid. But knowing Celtic it will be a miserly bid. Shankland is definitely worth a punt. No fan would boo-hoo a bid. — Call it as I see it (@pauloftarsis1) January 19, 2020

Was thinking the same and also he’s worth a punt. — Gary Miller (@ewingcourt9) January 19, 2020

Get him in — CllrRobertson (@CllrRobertson) January 19, 2020

Sign him up — Anthony Harris (@harrisanthonys) January 19, 2020

I would take him on. Can score goals and think of the service he would get with us. Internationalist (albeit Scotland) but think he will only get better. — Kevin Clark (@eskbankbhoy) January 19, 2020

Rangers fans on Lawrence Shankland display:

Low risk and isn't going to be a ridiculous high fee — Blair Gorman (@Blairgorman86) January 20, 2020

Lawrence Shankland kept his composure to slot home that goal for Dundee Utd, won't be surprised if he goes alot higher. — Yer Auld Da (@LoneRanger1993) January 19, 2020

We should have picked him up last summer and loaned him — James Moore (@NOTELINYI) January 19, 2020

Shankland would be a decent squad member at Rangers but not as Alfie's successor & Defoe at his age will remain backup. No way would Shankland come here as 3rd choice when he could make decent money down south https://t.co/qaWSgkuSOo — Craig Smith (@csljm84) January 19, 2020

He's a Kris Boyd. Offers a fantastic alternative to both Morelos & Defoe. — WATP 1872 (@WATPEIGHTEEN72) January 19, 2020

Tin hat on. I want to see Lawrence Shankland in a Rangers jersey next season. — Toffee Chops™️ (@mavio55) January 19, 2020