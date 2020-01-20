Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

‘Sign him up’: Some Rangers and Celtic fans react to reported target’s latest display

Subhankar Mondal
Lawrence Shankland of Scotland celebrates after he scores his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Celtic are reportedly interested in Lawrence Shankland.

Lawrence Shankland of Scotland celebrates after he scores his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in...

Lawrence Shankland is a player in demand, with Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic among the clubs reported to be interested in the striker.

In demand

According to The Glasgow Evening Times, Rangers and Celtic are interested in signing Shankland from Dundee United.

Subscribe

The report has also claimed that Queens Park Rangers in the Championship in England are looking at the 24-year-old.

In form

The Scotland international is one of of the best strikers in the lower leagues in Scotland, and has scored 22 goals and provided three assists in the Scottish Championship so far this season, as stated on BBC Sport.

 

The striker was in action for United in their Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Hibernian at home on Sunday.

Shankland scored yet again - in first-half injury time - and, according to The Scottish Sun, Celtic scout Tosh McKinlay was at the game to watch him in action.

Future

United manager Robbie Neilson has told The Scottish Sun that he wants Shankland to stay at the club.

Neilson told The Scottish Sun about Shankland: “I hope Lawrence will still be here next month and I think so. This game is not going to help us from that side of it.

"But I’ve said for a long time that getting promoted is more valuable to us than selling one of our key players.”

Impressed

Celtic and Rangers fans were impressed with the display produced by Shankland on Sunday, and have urged their respective clubs to sign him.

Below are some of the best comments:

Lawrence Shankland of Scotland scores his sides fourth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic fans on Lawrence Shankland display:

Rangers fans on Lawrence Shankland display:

Lawrence Shankland of Scotland vies with Luca Cenoni of San Marino during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch