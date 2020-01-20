'Should sign the kid': Some fans react as Aston Villa ace comes back to haunt them

Aston Villa's Andre Green was previously on loan at Preston North End before making a switch to Charlton Atheltic this month.

Preston North End fans on Twitter weren't surprised when Aston Villa's Andre Green popped up to score against them on Saturday as Alex Neil's side beat Charlton 2-1 in the Championship.

The Villa winger was initially on-loan at Deepdale during the first half of the campaign, but injuries and a lack of game time saw him return to his parent club who then sent him back to the second-tier but to the Valley.

Therefore, when Chalton faced off against promotion hopefuls Preston, the inventable was going to happen and it did happen for the Villa academy product.

In the end, Green saw his early opener cancelled out by Josh Harrop's stunning strike and Patrick Bauer's header as Alex Neil's men walked away with the points.

It was a game of ex-players coming back to haunt their old clubs. Green was the first one to strike, but ex-Charlton man, Bauer, would have felt that his game-winning goal was much sweeter.

Nonetheless, it's a positive start to life at Charlton for Green, who needs to start producing the goods if he is to break into Villa's team next season.

Villa's fate is yet unknown because they could drop into the Championship or still be a Premier League club in May - either way, Green will want to be a part of that.

Even though Neil is an attack-minded manager who gives youth a chance, it just didn't work out for Green at Preston, but he's working under a manager who holds similar qualities to the Scotsman.

Lee Bowyer has worked wonders at Charlton and Villa fans will be hoping he can take Green's game to the next level during these next four or so months.

Here is a selection of Preston fans reacting to Green's goal:

Can’t write it — Joe Ellis (@j_ellis16) January 18, 2020

Surprised he didn’t go knee slide in front of Neil — Elliot Jackson (@_Elliot_Jackson) January 18, 2020

Who is Andre green , we should sign the kid — L.D.G (@PNEGOINUP) January 18, 2020

André Green of all people ‍♂️ — TeamsLikePreston (@Teams_PNE) January 18, 2020

Typical tbh never gave the lad a chance — Travis Higham (@THighamRN) January 18, 2020

I'm sorry but this made me laugh serves our right — Jack Dixon (@jackdixon3) January 18, 2020

That was always going to happen. — PASTA Mick (@PASTA_Mick) January 18, 2020

We should of signed him, oh wait! — Barrie Watson (@barrie_watson) January 18, 2020

Mint — TeamsLikePreston (@Teams_PNE) January 18, 2020