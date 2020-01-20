Quick links

'Should sign the kid': Some fans react as Aston Villa ace comes back to haunt them

Amir Mir
Andre Green of Charlton Athletic getting past Rekeem Harper of West Bromwich Albion during the FA Cup match between Charlton Athletic and West Bromwich Albion at The Valley, London on...
Aston Villa's Andre Green was previously on loan at Preston North End before making a switch to Charlton Atheltic this month.

Andre Green of Aston Villa in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Charlton Athletic and Aston Villa at The Valley on July 27, 2019 in London, England.

Preston North End fans on Twitter weren't surprised when Aston Villa's Andre Green popped up to score against them on Saturday as Alex Neil's side beat Charlton 2-1 in the Championship.

The Villa winger was initially on-loan at Deepdale during the first half of the campaign, but injuries and a lack of game time saw him return to his parent club who then sent him back to the second-tier but to the Valley. 

 

Therefore, when Chalton faced off against promotion hopefuls Preston, the inventable was going to happen and it did happen for the Villa academy product.

In the end, Green saw his early opener cancelled out by Josh Harrop's stunning strike and Patrick Bauer's header as Alex Neil's men walked away with the points.

It was a game of ex-players coming back to haunt their old clubs. Green was the first one to strike, but ex-Charlton man, Bauer, would have felt that his game-winning goal was much sweeter.

Andre Green of Preston North End sits in the dug out during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Preston North End at the Liberty Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Swansea,...

Nonetheless, it's a positive start to life at Charlton for Green, who needs to start producing the goods if he is to break into Villa's team next season.

Villa's fate is yet unknown because they could drop into the Championship or still be a Premier League club in May - either way, Green will want to be a part of that.

Even though Neil is an attack-minded manager who gives youth a chance, it just didn't work out for Green at Preston, but he's working under a manager who holds similar qualities to the Scotsman.

Lee Bowyer has worked wonders at Charlton and Villa fans will be hoping he can take Green's game to the next level during these next four or so months.  

Here is a selection of Preston fans reacting to Green's goal: 

