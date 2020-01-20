Sex Education: Stephen Fry's season 2 cameo hints at mysterious link to St Trinian's

Netflix's Sex Education is back for a second season and includes a mysterious link to the film St Trinian's.

After impressing fans in 2019 with a stellar first season, Sex Education is back for a highly anticipated second outing.

And while the attention is regularly on whether or not Otis and Maeve will finally get together, each of them spends the majority of the season away from each other, forging ahead with various story arcs of their own.

One such story arc that continues on from season 1, is Maeve's journey into Moordale's 'Aptitude Scheme' which sees her join the school's best and brightest in the student quiz team and it's on this story arc where we come across arguably the biggest cameo in Sex Education season 2.

After finding herself expelled at the end of season 1, Maeve Wiley manages to get back into Moordale for season 2 with the help of teacher Miss Sands who also welcomes Maeve back into the school's Aptitude Scheme.

In doing so, Maeve becomes a key figure in the Moordale Quiz Heads, the school's quiz team.

After a bit of a rocky start to her time on the team, Maeve helps the Quiz Heads reach the live televised final of the National Student Quiz Championships and there's a somewhat familiar face when we see Maeve and co compete in the final.

Stephen Fry is the quiz master!

Yes, that's right, acting and presenting legend Stephen Fry appears in the final episode of Sex Education season 2 as the host and quiz master of The National Student Quiz Championships and it's clearly a role he's had some practice in.

As well as serving as the host of quiz show QI for 12 years, Stephen Fry, suspiciously, has also played the role of quiz master in a school-based film before, 2007's St Trinian's.

The reason why Stephen Fry's appearance is suspicious is that it's the exact same role he played in St Trinian's, the only difference being the name of the quiz tournament, hinting that Netflix have either been inspired by St Trinian's or are suggesting that the two could be linked.

Are Sex Education and St Trinian's set in the same universe?

Because of the suspicious Stephen Fry link, fans of both Sex Education and St Trinian's have been suggesting that Sex Education could well be set in the same fictional universe as St Trinian's.

And while it's highly unlikely, it is entirely possible. However, there is one inconsistent detail that could derail the theory and it's the name of the quiz show.

In St Trinian's Stephen Fry hosts School Challenge while in Sex Education, he hosts The National Student Quiz Championships.

However, this could simply be due to a name change that the event has undergone in the 13 years between St Trinian's and Sex Education.

Either way, we'll likely never know for certain but one thing we do know is Sex Education season 2 is out now on Netflix after arriving on January 17th.