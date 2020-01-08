Meet Sex Education’s Rahim: Sami Outalbali to shake up life at Moordale in season 2!

Sex Education is heading back to Netflix for season 2 with huge new addition to the cast!

When it arrived in January 2019, no one quite knew how much of a hit Sex Education would be for Netflix.

The school-based comedy-drama earned instant praise for its unique style and competent handling of tough sex-related issues.

It came as little surprise in February 2019, that a second season of the show was ordered by Netflix and now, that second season is finally here.

ALSO ON TV: The future of Ray Donovan on Sky Atlantic looks uncertain

Sex Education season 2 is here!

Following the surprise success of Sex Education's first season, a second batch of episodes was almost assured and the release date for season 2 was confirmed as January 17th, 2020.

Season 1 left the fate of several characters up in the air with Maeve (Emma Mackey) seemingly missing her chance with Otis (Asa Butterfield) as he's fallen for new arrival Ola (Patricia Allison).

Fans will no doubt watch with keen interest to see if the pair end up together at some point in season 2.

New character Rahim looks set to shake things up

The newly released trailers for Sex Education's second season introduced us to one of the series newcomers, a character by the name of Rahim who quickly turns heads at Moordale and can be seen hooking up with Eric in the trailer, something Adam doesn't appear too pleased about when Eric and Rahim are seen together.

Rahim, who is a new arrival from France, is played by 20-year-old actor Sami Outalbali who is a name not many will have heard of in the UK but is definitely one to watch.

What else has Sami Outalbali been in?

Despite his young age, Sami is quickly starting to build an impressive CV of acting roles and will no doubt see Sex Education as a chance to break out on the international stage.

His first major acting role came in the 2012 French TV series Vive la colo! in which he appeared in six episodes.

Following on from that, Sami's two biggest roles to date have come in the TV series Les Grands (Grown Ups) and the Netflix original Mortel which has impressed French audiences and no doubt helped Sami earn his place in the Sex Education cast.

Season 2 of Netflix's Sex Education, featuring Sami Outalbali as Rahim, arrived Netflix on January 17th.