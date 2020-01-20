Quick links

‘Send him to QPR’: Some fans don’t want their player to join Leeds amid rumour

Rakeem Harper of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on April 09, 2019 in Bristol, England.
Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers are reportedly among the clubs interested in Rekeem Harper of West Bromwich Albion.

Rakeem Harper of West Bromich Albion looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion at The University of Bolton Stadium on January 21,...

West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking Rekeem Harper with Leeds United, Queens Park Rangers and Fulham.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 65, January 19, 2020), Leeds, QPR and Fulham are interested in signing Harper from Championship rivals West Brom on loan in the January transfer window.

The British tabloid has also credited Charlton Athletic with interest in the 19-year-old midfielder.

 

Some West Brom fans have given their take on speculation regarding the English youngster, and they do not want him to join Leeds or Fulham this month, as shown in the following posts on Twitter below.

Unlikely January transfer

Leeds and Fulham are challenging for automatic promotion to the Premier League, just like West Bromwich Albion, and it is hard to see Baggies’ manager Slaven Bilic sanction a loan move for Harper to either the Whites or the Cottagers.

While Harper could do with some regular first-team football, one must remember that he is only 19 years of age and is far from the finished article.

Staying at West Brom and working the first team on a daily basis would not be a bad idea.

Rakeem Harper of West Bromich Albion controls the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion at The University of Bolton Stadium on...

