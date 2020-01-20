‘Send him to QPR’: Some fans don’t want their player to join Leeds amid rumour

Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers are reportedly among the clubs interested in Rekeem Harper of West Bromwich Albion.

West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking Rekeem Harper with Leeds United, Queens Park Rangers and Fulham.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 65, January 19, 2020), Leeds, QPR and Fulham are interested in signing Harper from Championship rivals West Brom on loan in the January transfer window.

The British tabloid has also credited Charlton Athletic with interest in the 19-year-old midfielder.

Some West Brom fans have given their take on speculation regarding the English youngster, and they do not want him to join Leeds or Fulham this month, as shown in the following posts on Twitter below.

He needs to put a shift in and not look so lazy. — Baggieman (@Baggieman3) January 19, 2020

When rivals are interested in your young lad it says alot about his talent. Keep him!! — Thomas kakariba (@Thomaskakariba2) January 19, 2020

Sending him to a promotion rival makes no sense #wba — James Hamilton (@JamesHamiltonGK) January 19, 2020

Sell him to qpr — justin courtney (@jdcecfc) January 19, 2020

Keep him — allnewswba (@allnewswba) January 19, 2020

Send to qpr... kept them sweet so we can sign Eze Never gonna send to Fulham or dirty Leeds — Andrew Poole (@AndrewP66683304) January 19, 2020

Well we wouldn’t even consider Leeds and Fulham. QPR maybe as they seem a bit too far to catch us but they could use him to take points off other teams near us. — G-WBA (@LocalBaggiesFan) January 19, 2020

If goes out on loan and Bilic sanctions it then that's OK, but not to a promotion rival. — Andrew Morris (@AndyMoz18) January 19, 2020

Would make no sense to loan him to our promotion rivals like Fulham and Leeds — WEST BROM FAN TV (@ALBIONFANTV) January 19, 2020

Send him to qpr — ً (@ChxzzyAustin) January 19, 2020

Unlikely January transfer

Leeds and Fulham are challenging for automatic promotion to the Premier League, just like West Bromwich Albion, and it is hard to see Baggies’ manager Slaven Bilic sanction a loan move for Harper to either the Whites or the Cottagers.

While Harper could do with some regular first-team football, one must remember that he is only 19 years of age and is far from the finished article.

Staying at West Brom and working the first team on a daily basis would not be a bad idea.