‘Sell him in the summer’: Some Aston Villa fans react to official announcement

Lovre Kalinic of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 24, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Lovre Kalinic has left Dean Smith’s Aston Villa for Toulouse on loan.

Lovre Kalinic of Aston Villa during the FA Cup Third Round match between Aston Villa and Swansea City at Villa Park on January 5, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Lovre Kalinic leaving the club in the January transfer window.

There had been speculation on the immediate future of Kalinic following the arrival of Pepe Reina in the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old Croatia international goalkeeper is now the fourth-choice goalkeeper at the Villans, and it is clear that Villa manager Dean Smith has no need for him.

 

The Croatia international goalkeeper made seven appearances in the Championship for Villa during the second half of last season, according to WhoScored, and has not featured at all in the Premier League so far this campaign.

The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 19, 2019) claimed that Kalinic is set to join Toulouse on loan this month, with the French club and Villa having agreed terms.

Villa have announced on their official website today that Kalinic has joined Ligue 1 outit Toulouse on loan for the rest of the season.

Villa fans have given their take on Kalinic, and they are not disappointed at all to see him leave.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Lovre Kalinic of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Ipswich Town at Villa Park on January 26, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Lovre Kalinic of Aston Villa in action during a training session at the Aston Villa Bodymoor Heath training ground on February 07, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

