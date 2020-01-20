‘Sell him in the summer’: Some Aston Villa fans react to official announcement

Lovre Kalinic has left Dean Smith’s Aston Villa for Toulouse on loan.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Lovre Kalinic leaving the club in the January transfer window.

There had been speculation on the immediate future of Kalinic following the arrival of Pepe Reina in the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old Croatia international goalkeeper is now the fourth-choice goalkeeper at the Villans, and it is clear that Villa manager Dean Smith has no need for him.

The Croatia international goalkeeper made seven appearances in the Championship for Villa during the second half of last season, according to WhoScored, and has not featured at all in the Premier League so far this campaign.

The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 19, 2019) claimed that Kalinic is set to join Toulouse on loan this month, with the French club and Villa having agreed terms.

Villa have announced on their official website today that Kalinic has joined Ligue 1 outit Toulouse on loan for the rest of the season.

Villa fans have given their take on Kalinic, and they are not disappointed at all to see him leave.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Up there with weirdest signings, could even be top. — Christopher UTV (@christhevillan) January 20, 2020

Great to see were helping other clubs out .. charity begins at home an all that — Cj McGrath (@CjAvfc78) January 20, 2020

Hopefully sell him in the summer — Captain Jack. (@CJ7891234) January 20, 2020

Where do you want your statue Mr Kalinic? — Scott (@Scott__R_) January 20, 2020

Wasted talent all the best Lovre x — (@joshhavfc) January 20, 2020

Club legend. Don’t know what we’re gonna do now — Jack (@JackWillis54) January 20, 2020

he’s got nothing toulouse — (@lukewoodyy) January 20, 2020