Reported Tottenham and Everton target omitted from squad

Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho are reportedly competing to bring Inter Milan's Serie A outcast Matias Vecino to the Premier League.

Matias Vecino was left out of Inter Milan's squad on Sunday as the reported Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target closes in on a move away from San Siro, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

A busy transfer window in Milan is not finished yet. With Ashley Young in and the likes of Olivier Giroud expected to follow, Antonio Conte has seemingly opened the door for a number of fringe players to seek a fresh start away from the Serie A title challengers.

And one of those, Vecino, is not short of suitors in the Premier League.

Alfredo Pedulla reported last week that the former Fiorentina enforcer is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Gus Poyet by becoming the second Uruguayan footballer to represent London giants Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Gianluca DiMarzio, Everton are also interested in a man who has proven to be excellent value at Inter since his £20 million move to the Nerazzurri.

The fact that Vecino was nowhere to be seen as Inter were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Lecce on Sunday, left out of the matchday squad alongside the similarly out-of-favour Roberto Gagliardini and Matteo Politano, certainly suggests that all signs point to an exit.

Tuttomercatoweb reported that Vecino has ‘packed his bags’ with offers from England set to arrive in the next few days.

An all-action player who can control the tempo of a match with his tidy range of passing while winning back possession with his crunching tackles, Vecino looks like a perfect fit for the speed and power of the Premier League.