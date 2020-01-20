Quick links

Report: Wolves ready to offer £25.6m for Jorge Mendes client, Forest man involved in talks

Daniel Podence could become the latest player associated with Mendes to link up with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to offer €30 million (around £25.6m) for the Olympiacos winger Daniel Podence, according to the Greek broadcaster Sport24.

It is claimed that Jorge Mendes, the agent who 'moves the yarn' at Wolves, is travelling to Greece to complete a deal.

And Mendes is said to have met with Ioannis Vrentzos, the Olympiacos board member who is also the chief executive officer at Nottingham Forest

 

Podence has scored five goals - one of which arrived against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League group stage - and created as many in 27 games for the Greek giants this season, but has missed their last four fixtures through injury.

Should the transfer go through, Podence would become the latest Mendes client to join Wolves' ranks.

The Wanderers manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, and key players Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Diogo Jota, are also represented by Mendes's Gestifute agency.

Olympiacos are reported to have paid around £6.3 million for Podence 18 months ago, and are preparing to sell him for around four times that amount, according to Sport24.

