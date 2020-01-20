Report: Villa now want 23-year-old striker... and club are willing to sell him

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is eager to bring in a new striker, as he looks to replace the injured Wesley.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are keen to sign Serhou Guirassy from Amiens, as Dean Smith’s side step up their striker search.

Despite being close to bringing in Mbwana Samatta, Villa are eager to sign another front man and Guirassy is on their radar.

The 23-year-old is said to be available for the right price, with Amiens willing to cash in on him.

And Villa feel that the Frenchman has the qualities that they need to increase their goalscoring threat.

Guirassy has scored four goals in Ligue 1 this term, but is may be his hold-up qualities which have impressed Smith the most.

Guirassy’s ability to bring others into play could help the likes of Jack Grealish and Trezeguet to thrive over the rest of the season.

Villa need to ensure that they get their attacking signings right this month, as they are still in big danger of being relegated.

Smith’s side picked up a point against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, but still sit in the bottom three as things stand.