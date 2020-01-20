Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Report: Villa now want 23-year-old striker... and club are willing to sell him

John Verrall
Amiens' French forward Serhou Guirassy celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Metz (FCM) and Amiens (ASC) at Saint Symphorien stadium in Longeville-lès-...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is eager to bring in a new striker, as he looks to replace the injured Wesley.

Amiens' French forward Serhou Guirassy celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Metz (FCM) and Amiens (ASC) at Saint Symphorien stadium in Longeville-lès-...

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are keen to sign Serhou Guirassy from Amiens, as Dean Smith’s side step up their striker search.

Despite being close to bringing in Mbwana Samatta, Villa are eager to sign another front man and Guirassy is on their radar.

The 23-year-old is said to be available for the right price, with Amiens willing to cash in on him.

 

And Villa feel that the Frenchman has the qualities that they need to increase their goalscoring threat.

Guirassy has scored four goals in Ligue 1 this term, but is may be his hold-up qualities which have impressed Smith the most.

Guirassy’s ability to bring others into play could help the likes of Jack Grealish and Trezeguet to thrive over the rest of the season.

Amiens' French forward Serhou Guirassy (C) fights for the ball with Metz' Ivorian midfielder Habib Maïga (L) and Metz' French midfielder Renaud Cohade (R) during the French L1 football...

Villa need to ensure that they get their attacking signings right this month, as they are still in big danger of being relegated.

Smith’s side picked up a point against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, but still sit in the bottom three as things stand.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch