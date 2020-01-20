Report updates Celtic's interest in signing 25-goal striker after scout spotted on Sunday

Celtic are reportedly cooling their interest in Lawrence Shankland.

According to the Scottish Daily Mail (20/01, back page), Celtic have cooled their interest in signing Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.

It's claimed that Celtic scout Tosh McKinlay watched Dundee United in action on Saturday, with Shankland scoring in a 2-2 draw with Hibernian.

Subscribe

Celtic head of recruitment Nick Hammond even watched Shankland score a hat-trick against Partick Thistle last weekend, all pointing towards the Bhoys making a move.

However, it's instead claimed that Celtic are actually cooling their interest in Shankland, meaning they may well have been watching somebody else.

The report states that the signing of Patryk Klimala has resulted in Celtic backing away from Shankland, with the Scot seemingly viewed as an alternative had they not landed the Polish talent.

That's an interesting decision. Klimala looks to have potential, and did hit seven goals and three assists in 17 games for Jagiellonia Bialystok, but he's had a limited period of success even in Poland.

Shankland knows Scottish football and has been devastating in the second tier this season with 25 goals in 25 games for Dundee United, whilst even scoring for Scotland too.

Celtic seemingly saw more potential in Klimala than Shankland, so it may take some time to see whether they decision was the right one, but some may have preferred somebody domestic like Shankland.