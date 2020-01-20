Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Report updates Celtic's interest in signing 25-goal striker after scout spotted on Sunday

Olly Dawes
Lawrence Shankland of Scotland is seen prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic are reportedly cooling their interest in Lawrence Shankland.

Lawrence Shankland of Scotland scores his sides fourth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to the Scottish Daily Mail (20/01, back page), Celtic have cooled their interest in signing Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.

It's claimed that Celtic scout Tosh McKinlay watched Dundee United in action on Saturday, with Shankland scoring in a 2-2 draw with Hibernian.

Subscribe

Celtic head of recruitment Nick Hammond even watched Shankland score a hat-trick against Partick Thistle last weekend, all pointing towards the Bhoys making a move.

 

However, it's instead claimed that Celtic are actually cooling their interest in Shankland, meaning they may well have been watching somebody else.

The report states that the signing of Patryk Klimala has resulted in Celtic backing away from Shankland, with the Scot seemingly viewed as an alternative had they not landed the Polish talent.

That's an interesting decision. Klimala looks to have potential, and did hit seven goals and three assists in 17 games for Jagiellonia Bialystok, but he's had a limited period of success even in Poland.

Lawrence Shankland of Scotland is seen prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shankland knows Scottish football and has been devastating in the second tier this season with 25 goals in 25 games for Dundee United, whilst even scoring for Scotland too.

Celtic seemingly saw more potential in Klimala than Shankland, so it may take some time to see whether they decision was the right one, but some may have preferred somebody domestic like Shankland.

Fyodor Kudryasov (L) of Russia in action against Lawrence Shankland (R) of Scotland during the UEFA 2020 Qualifying round - Group I soccer match of Russian and Scotland at Luzhniki stadium...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch