Report: Tottenham representative watches top-flight game, £34m winger wanted

Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with two Juventus players.

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham Hotspur sent a representative to watch Juventus against Parma on Sunday, with two players linked.

It's believed somebody from Spurs attended the Serie A clash, with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo – either side of an Andreas Cornelius equaliser – handing Juve a 2-1 win.

There are two names mentioned in connection with Spurs, the first being winger Federico Bernardeschi, who is already being linked with a move to Barcelona.

The 25-year-old joined Juve for a huge €40million (£34million) in 2017, but hasn't really been able to replicate the form that made him a star with Fiorentina.

The winger has registered just one goal this season, and made just nine league starts in a frustrating campaign, meaning Juventus may cash in.

Bernardeschi's teammate Adrien Rabiot is also suggested as a Spurs target after a fairly low-key start to life with Juve, having joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer.

It's claimed that Juventus at least want to keep Rabiot until the end of the season, and Spurs being interested right now would be a surprise given that they have just added a new midfielder in Gedson Fernandes.

Bernardeschi would be a top talent for Tottenham on the right hand side, but a winger shouldn't really be a priority for Spurs this month given their need for a striker.

If he's available come the summer, Bernardeschi may make some sense for Spurs, but given that he didn't even feature in Sunday's game, the rumour does seem a little strange.