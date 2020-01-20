Quick links

Report: Tottenham representative watches top-flight game, £34m winger wanted

Juventus players Federico Bernardeschi and Adrien Rabiot during the Adidas Event on July 25, 2019 in Shanghai, China.
Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with two Juventus players.

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham Hotspur sent a representative to watch Juventus against Parma on Sunday, with two players linked.

It's believed somebody from Spurs attended the Serie A clash, with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo – either side of an Andreas Cornelius equaliser – handing Juve a 2-1 win.

There are two names mentioned in connection with Spurs, the first being winger Federico Bernardeschi, who is already being linked with a move to Barcelona.

 

The 25-year-old joined Juve for a huge €40million (£34million) in 2017, but hasn't really been able to replicate the form that made him a star with Fiorentina.

The winger has registered just one goal this season, and made just nine league starts in a frustrating campaign, meaning Juventus may cash in.

Bernardeschi's teammate Adrien Rabiot is also suggested as a Spurs target after a fairly low-key start to life with Juve, having joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer.

It's claimed that Juventus at least want to keep Rabiot until the end of the season, and Spurs being interested right now would be a surprise given that they have just added a new midfielder in Gedson Fernandes.

Bernardeschi would be a top talent for Tottenham on the right hand side, but a winger shouldn't really be a priority for Spurs this month given their need for a striker.

If he's available come the summer, Bernardeschi may make some sense for Spurs, but given that he didn't even feature in Sunday's game, the rumour does seem a little strange.

