Report: Tottenham offered chance to sign £24m striker who scored 19 goals last season

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are reportedly willing to offer Paco Alcacer to Jose Mourinho's Premier League hopefuls Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to end their striker shortage by bringing in £24 million Spanish international Paco Alcacer from Borussia Dortmund, according to 90Min.

With less than two weeks to go until the transfer window slams shut, time is running out for Spurs as they look to land a centre-forward capable of filling a Harry Kane-shaped void in the middle of Jose Mourinho’s attack.

Prospective deals for the likes of Krzysztof Piatek and Ze Luis appear to have stalled while Edinson Cavani, despite handing in a transfer request at PSG, looks very unlikely to end the month as a Spurs player.

So Alcacer might have just arrived on the scene like a manna from heaven.

90Min reports that both Dortmund and the player himself are open to the idea of a mid-season move to the Premier League with Tottenham and Manchester United offered the chance to sign the former Barcelona and Valencia hitman on loan.

One of the most lethal goal-poachers in Europe when fit, Alcacer has netted 23 goals in just 17 Bundesliga starts since he joined Dortmund in 2018, a record which highlights his remarkable ability to change a game off the bench.

Spurs could certainly do a lot worse than to take Dortmund, who now have Erling Braut Haaland as their number one striker, up on their offer.

With Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura and co providing ammunition, a man who has fired home 12 goals in 19 international appearances for Spain could be the difference between a top four and a top six finish for Tottenham.