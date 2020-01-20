Report: Three-time league champion agrees to join Arsenal on a five-year deal in July

Premier League underachievers Arsenal are set to get a new left-back with PSG's Layvin Kurzawa reportedly Emirates-bound.

Layvin Kurzawa has already agreed to a five-year contract at Arsenal, according to France Football, with the Paris Saint-Germain left-back set to swap the French capital for North London in July.

New Gunners coach Mikel Arteta has not been afraid to speak his mind since being handed the reigns at the Emirates and the straight-talking Spaniard was quick to point out before the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United that Arsenal are worryingly short at full-back.

With Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac stuck on the sidelines, 18-year-old Bukayo Saka has been forced to fill in out of position in recent weeks. A new left-back cannot come soon enough.

Unfortunately, however, Arsenal will have to wait until the summer to sign Kurzawa with five months left on his contract at the Parc des Princes.

France Football reports that the former Monaco flyer has entered advanced negotiations with the Gunners, having rejected the chance to link up with Serie A title challengers Inter Milan. Kurzawa, it is claimed, has already said ‘yes’ to a five-year deal at the Emirates - but Saka will have to continue filling in for now.

Interestingly, PSG’s sporting director Leonardo admitted on Sunday that the Ligue 1 champions were yet to hear from Arsenal with regards to their long-serving left-back (The Standard). Reading between the lines, it seems that the Premier League’s perennial underachievers have instead been negotiating with Kurzawa’s camp directly.

The 27-year-old, who cost PSG £20 million five years ago, is free to talk to other clubs with his contract set to expire in July.