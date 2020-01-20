Quick links

Report: Target shocked Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday

Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal has a shot under pressure from John Egan of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium on January...
Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Eddie Nketiah.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 19, 2020), Eddie Nketiah shocked Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday when he turned up for talks with the Championship clubs.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Arsenal striker Nketiah was on the radar of Championship trio Forest, Wednesday and Bristol City.

The three clubs reportedly wanted to sign the striker on loan from the Gunners in the January transfer window, with the 20-year-old having been recalled early from his loan spell at Leeds United after struggling to get much playing time under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

 

However, according to the report, the England Under-21 international striker shocked Forest, Wednesday and City by turning up for talks with family, friends and a new agent.

Arsenal stay

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal have decided that they will not send Nketiah out on loan for the rest of the season.

The striker will be part of the Gunners’ first team for the coming weeks and months, and it will be interesting to see how the youngster does, and how much he progresses and develops as a footballer.

Eddie Nketiah runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium on January 18, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

