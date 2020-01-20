Report: Sunderland want EURO 2020-bound midfielder, but two Championship clubs are keen

Sunderland are reportedly keen on Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks.

According to the Daily Mail, Sunderland are in the race to sign Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks – but face competition from Bristol City and Stoke City.

It's claimed that all three clubs are interested in a move for Vaulks this month, given that his Cardiff career hasn't exactly gone to plan.

Neil Warnock raided Rotherham United over the summer to sign Vaulks, having starred for the Millers last season with seven goals and seven assists.

As a Welsh international, a move to Cardiff was seen as the perfect switch for Vaulks, but his time with the Bluebirds has been a massive disappointment.

Vaulks has only been given three Championship starts and another six substitute appearances, and with EURO 2020 on the horizon, he may need a move to ensure he gets a spot in the Wales squad.

The 26-year-old risks losing his spot if he doesn't get first-team action, and that's where the interested clubs come in.

Sunderland would be the least likely destination, not only because Vaulks would be dropping to League One – something he didn't want to do with Rotherham – but also because they're closing in on Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty.

Signing both doesn't really make sense, and with decent Championship interest from Bristol City and Stoke, we would guess that Vaulks won't be heading to the Stadium of Light this month.