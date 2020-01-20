Quick links

Report suggests Leeds could snatch eight-assist forward from under Yorkshire rivals' nose

Emil Bohinen was on trial with Sheffield United in December but now he's a target for Marcelo Bielsa's Championship challengers Leeds.

Leeds have identified Emil Bohinen as a potential replacement for Jack Clarke, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, though Marcelo Bielsa’s side will have to fight off competition from local rivals Sheffield United.

The January transfer window has hardly been a roaring success so far for The Whites. Both Clarke and Eddie Nketiah have been re-called by Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, leaving Bielsa’s squad short of numbers with Leeds in the midst of a three-game barren run in all competitions.

 

Time is running out for reinforcements to arrive and a deal to bring Bohinen, son of former Nottingham Forest ace Lars, could be easier said than done.

Back in December, Staebek’s general director Jon Tunold admitted to Budstikka that the 20-year-old forward had travelled to the Steel City in an attempt to win a contract with Chris Wilder’s high-flying Blades.

For whatever reason, however, Sheffield United have not yet secured Bohinen’s signature and Leeds, who Tunold also name-dropped when mentioning potential destinations for the youngster, could now swoop in.

With his trusty left foot wreaking havoc, Bohinen was arguably Norwegian football’s most improved player last season, providing four goals and an impressive eight assists for a Staebak side who finished in mid-table.

Speedy and versatile, the Norway U21 international could fill the void left by Clarke’s departure at Elland Road.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

