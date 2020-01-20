Quick links

Report suggests £10m fee for alleged Aston Villa target offered to Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have been linked with Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke.

Christian Benteke may have struggled for Crystal Palace for the past three or so seasons, but Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are still interested in the striker, according to media reports.

Both Tottenham and Villa are in need of new strikers in the January transfer window, with the North London outfit aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League and the Villans looking to stave off the dreaded drop to the Championship.

According to The Telegraph, Villa are interested in signing the former Liverpool striker this month.

The Telegraph has also claimed that the 29-year-old striker has been offered to Tottenham.

 

With Palace having signed Cenk Tosun on loan from Premier League rivals Everton, the Eagles may not have any need to keep the misfiring Benteke at Selhurst Park.

According to The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 65, January 19, 2020), Palace will not loan out the former Liverpool striker, but they will sell him for a transfer fee of £10 million.

Not worth it?

Benteke scored just once in the Premier League last season and only three times in the league during the 2017-18 campaign, according to WhoScored, and it is hard to see the Belgium international recover his form in the middle of the season at Palace or Tottenham.

