Report: Rangers ace wanted in seven-figure permanent deal, months after Ibrox move

Rangers winger Jordan Jones could be lured away from Ibrox.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangers winger Jordan Jones could be the subject of a permanent bid from Stoke City this month.

It's claimed that the Potters want to take Jones permanently rather than on loan, meaning Rangers may have a decision to make in the coming days.

They allegedly value Jones at around £1million, but whether Steven Gerrard will really want to sell Jones so soon after his arrival is another matter.

Jones only joined Rangers last summer, as he arrived at Ibrox having signed a pre-contract agreement last January, joining on a free transfer from Kilmarnock.

The winger made a decent start, but then picked up a straight red card against Celtic in September and even managed to injure himself in the process.

Jones is only just returning now, but having seen Rangers sign Ryan Kent just 24 hours after that red card, leaving Ibrox may well be a possibility for the 25-year-old.

A move to Stoke would see him work under Michael O'Neill again, having played for him on the international stage with Northern Ireland, and that could be appealing.

Rangers are trimming their squad at the moment, so cashing in on Jones early may not be a huge surprise, with the winger's future looking unclear.