Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Report: Rangers ace wanted in seven-figure permanent deal, months after Ibrox move

Olly Dawes
Jordan Jones of Rangers is seen in action during the pre season friendly match between Rangers and Oxford United at Ibrox Stadium on July 07, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers winger Jordan Jones could be lured away from Ibrox.

Jordan Jones of Rangers FC looks dejected after the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangers winger Jordan Jones could be the subject of a permanent bid from Stoke City this month.

It's claimed that the Potters want to take Jones permanently rather than on loan, meaning Rangers may have a decision to make in the coming days.

Subscribe

They allegedly value Jones at around £1million, but whether Steven Gerrard will really want to sell Jones so soon after his arrival is another matter.

 

Jones only joined Rangers last summer, as he arrived at Ibrox having signed a pre-contract agreement last January, joining on a free transfer from Kilmarnock.

The winger made a decent start, but then picked up a straight red card against Celtic in September and even managed to injure himself in the process.

Jones is only just returning now, but having seen Rangers sign Ryan Kent just 24 hours after that red card, leaving Ibrox may well be a possibility for the 25-year-old.

Jordan Jones of Rangers is seen in action during the pre season friendly match between Rangers and Oxford United at Ibrox Stadium on July 07, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A move to Stoke would see him work under Michael O'Neill again, having played for him on the international stage with Northern Ireland, and that could be appealing.

Rangers are trimming their squad at the moment, so cashing in on Jones early may not be a huge surprise, with the winger's future looking unclear.

Filip Helander celebrates with Jordan Jones of Rangers after he scores his team's second goal during the Scottish League Cup second round match between East Fife and Rangers at Bayview...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch