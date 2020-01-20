Report: Player to make Tottenham Hotspur decision inside 5 days

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters is reportedly wanted by Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion.

According to The Sunday People (print edition, page 49, January 19, 2020), Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker-Peters is hoping to make a decision on his future by Friday, with Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion interested in signing him.

It has been reported that Palace, Southampton and Brighton all are interested in signing Walker-Peters on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old Englishman wants to make a decision on his immediate future inside the next five days, according to the report.

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur on loan

Walker-Peters has made only a handful of appearances for the Tottenham first team so far in his career and just five in all competitions so far this season.

The 22-year-old is unlikely to become a regular at right-back for Spurs the season, and it would make sense for him to join a club on loan where he is wanted and where he would stand a chance of playing regular first-team football in the coming weeks and months.