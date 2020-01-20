Report: Parkinson wants his former player, offer has come in for £4m Sunderland man

Sunderland reportedly want Harry Brockbank, while Will Grigg has been linked with moves away.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 19, 2020), Sunderland are interested in signing Harry Brockbank from Bolton Wanderers in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson hopes to do a quick deal with Bolton over the transfer of the 21-year-old defender.

Parkinson, who was appointed the Black Cats’ manager in October 2019, worked with the youngster - who can operate as a right-back or as a centre-back - during his time as the Bolton manager.

The report in The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 19, 2020) has also claimed that League Two club Salford City have made an offer of £5000 per week to Sunderland striker Will Grigg to sign him on loan in the January transfer window.

The British tabloid has claimed that Swindon Town are interested in the striker as well, with Sunderland not wanting the Northern Ireland international to join a League One rival club.

Sensible moves?

Sunderland could do with a young and promising defender, not just for their promotion push this season, but in the long run as well, and Brockbank would be a good signing for the former Premier League club.

As for Gigg, the 28-year-old has failed to make an impact at the Stadium of Light since his move from Wigan Athletic in January 2019 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £4 million, and it is hard to see him become a success at Sunderland.