Report: Nottingham Forest give player permission to leave, Premier League move imminent

Jack Robinson is set to leave Sabri Lamouchi's Forest after just 16 Championship starts with Chris Wilder's Sheffield United set to complete a deal.

Nottingham Forest have given Jack Robinson permission to secure a move to Sheffield United, according to The Star.

Just seven months after a versatile defender was unveiled at the City Ground, it seems that his time in Garibaldi red is coming to an end already.

Robinson might have started 16 Championship matches since joining Sabri Lamouchi’s side in June but the former QPR man is now set to bid a premature farewell to the two-time European champions, having been left out of the matchday squad for both of Forest’s last two games.

The Star reports that Robinson has been given the green light to join Chris Wilder’s Blades with Sheffield United expected to pay a cut-price fee for a 26-year-old who is set to become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

The Steel City giants can boast one of the best defensive records in the Premier League right now and, while Robinson is unlikely to force his way into the starting XI, an adaptable performer will add cover and versatility to Wilder’s squad.

It remains to be seen, however, if Robinson will play as a wing-back or as one of Wilder’s ‘overlapping centre-halves’ at Bramall Lane

.