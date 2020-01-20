Report: Newcastle move for £20m ace may be hijacked, Champions League side in contact

Newcastle United face a new battle in the race for Valentino Lazaro.

According to Bild, RB Leipzig have now contacted Inter Milan's Valentino Lazaro in the hope of hijacking Newcastle United's interest.

It's claimed that Leipzig want a right back this month, and with Benjamin Henrichs now staying at Monaco, they've turned to Lazaro.

Having turned out for sister side Red Bull Salzburg between 2012 and 2017, Lazaro is well known by the Leipzig hierarchy, and his availability means they're now pursuing a loan deal.

The Austrian knows the Bundesliga too having starred for Hertha Berlin, before making his €23million (£20million) move to Inter over the summer, which has resulted in little success.

Inter seem willing to let Lazaro go already, and Leipzig's late entry to the race will be a massive blow for Newcastle United's hopes of signing him.

The Northern Echo note that Newcastle are 'closing in' on Lazaro, after his agent watched the Magpies beat Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday evening.

It's claimed that Newcastle chief scout Steve Nickson liked Lazaro even back at Hertha Berlin, so it's no great surprise that they're hoping to finally lure him to St James' Park.

Yet with Bundesliga leaders and Champions League knockout side Leipzig now in the race, Newcastle face a late scare, and Steve Bruce will be praying for no nasty surprises as he attempts to make his first January signing.