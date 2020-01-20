Quick links

Sunderland

Reading

Hibernian

Blackburn Rovers

League One

Report: Manager wants to sign player he brought to Sunderland

Subhankar Mondal
Marc McNulty of Sunderland has a shot during the Sky Bet Leauge One match between Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers at Stadium of Light on December 26, 2019 in Sunderland, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marc McNulty and Jon McLaughlin have been linked with moves away from Sunderland.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City battles for possession with Marc Albrighton of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad...

Hibernian manager Jack Ross wants to sign Reading-owned Sunderland striker Marc McNulty in the January transfer window, according to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 19, 2020).

McNulty joined Sunderland on a season-long loan deal from Reading in the summer of 2019.

Ross was the manager of the Black Cats at the time, and he was the one who brought the striker to the League One club.

 

The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 19, 2020) has claimed that the former St. Mirren boss wants to bring the Scotland international to his new club Hibernian on a loan deal this month.

Ross parted company with Sunderland in October 2019 and was appointed the manager of Scottish Premiership club Hibernian in November.

Meanwhile, The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 19, 2020) has reported that Blackburn Rovers wants to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin on a permanent contract in the January transfer window.

A general view of The Stadium Of Light, home of Sunderland prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on January 4, 2020 in Sunderland,...

Leaving Sunderland?

McNulty has made seven starts and eight substitute appearances in League One for Sunderland so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

One suspects that the Black Cats will not miss the 27-year-old striker if he leaves this month.

As for McLaughlin, the 32-year-old Scotland international has made 20 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for the Black Cats so far this campaign, according to WhoScored, and the goalkeeper is an important player in the team.

Sunderland's Jon McLaughlin during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on January 4, 2020 in Sunderland, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch