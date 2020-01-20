Report: Manager wants to sign player he brought to Sunderland

Marc McNulty and Jon McLaughlin have been linked with moves away from Sunderland.

Hibernian manager Jack Ross wants to sign Reading-owned Sunderland striker Marc McNulty in the January transfer window, according to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 19, 2020).

McNulty joined Sunderland on a season-long loan deal from Reading in the summer of 2019.

Ross was the manager of the Black Cats at the time, and he was the one who brought the striker to the League One club.

The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 19, 2020) has claimed that the former St. Mirren boss wants to bring the Scotland international to his new club Hibernian on a loan deal this month.

Ross parted company with Sunderland in October 2019 and was appointed the manager of Scottish Premiership club Hibernian in November.

Meanwhile, The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 19, 2020) has reported that Blackburn Rovers wants to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin on a permanent contract in the January transfer window.

Leaving Sunderland?

McNulty has made seven starts and eight substitute appearances in League One for Sunderland so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

One suspects that the Black Cats will not miss the 27-year-old striker if he leaves this month.

As for McLaughlin, the 32-year-old Scotland international has made 20 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for the Black Cats so far this campaign, according to WhoScored, and the goalkeeper is an important player in the team.