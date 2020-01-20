Report: Leeds battling Norwich and West Ham for £4.5m assist-machine

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United reportedly want Rayo Vallecano's La Liga veteran Adri Embarba, who also has Premier League admirers.

Leeds United are interested in signing skilful Spaniard Adri Embarba from Rayo Vallecano, according to Mundo Deportivo, though Marcelo Bielsa’s side face a battle with Norwich City and West Ham.

A 27-year-old playmaker who has spent almost his entire senior career at neutral’s favourites Rayo could finally bring an end to his long association with the Madrid-based outfit during the January transfer window.

Rayo were relegated from La Liga last season and, after six months in the second tier, Embarba looks set for a fresh start with a move to England on the cards.

Leeds, West Ham and Norwich are all interested in a playmaker who will cost at least £4.5 million. And while an option of Premier League football could give The Canaries or The Hammers the advantage, the prospect of playing under the legendary Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road should also appeal.

A former Real Madrid youngster, Embarba is a joy to watch in full flow. He produced five goals and six assists even as Rayo were relegated from the Spanish top flight last season and a player with his speed and creativity could breathe fresh life into a Leeds side who have scored just once in their last four games in all competitions.

The Whites wasted a host of chances in defeats to Arsenal, Sheffield Wednesday and QPR though Embarba, who also has seven goals and 11 assists in 2019/20, could provide the cutting edge that Leeds are often lacking when the veteran Pablo Hernandez goes missing.