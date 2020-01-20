Quick links

Report: Leeds battling Norwich and West Ham for £4.5m assist-machine

Danny Owen
Marcelo Bielsa manager of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on December 14, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United reportedly want Rayo Vallecano's La Liga veteran Adri Embarba, who also has Premier League admirers.

Adrian Embarba of Rayo Vallecano looks on during the La Liga match between RC Celta de Vigo and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at Abanca Balaidos Stadium on May 18, 2019 in Vigo, Spain.

Leeds United are interested in signing skilful Spaniard Adri Embarba from Rayo Vallecano, according to Mundo Deportivo, though Marcelo Bielsa’s side face a battle with Norwich City and West Ham.

A 27-year-old playmaker who has spent almost his entire senior career at neutral’s favourites Rayo could finally bring an end to his long association with the Madrid-based outfit during the January transfer window.

 

Rayo were relegated from La Liga last season and, after six months in the second tier, Embarba looks set for a fresh start with a move to England on the cards.

Leeds, West Ham and Norwich are all interested in a playmaker who will cost at least £4.5 million. And while an option of Premier League football could give The Canaries or The Hammers the advantage, the prospect of playing under the legendary Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road should also appeal.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Adrian Embarba Blazquez of Rayo Vallecano celebrates his team's first goal 1:0 during the match between Rayo Vallecano and CD Lugo at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas on...

A former Real Madrid youngster, Embarba is a joy to watch in full flow. He produced five goals and six assists even as Rayo were relegated from the Spanish top flight last season and a player with his speed and creativity could breathe fresh life into a Leeds side who have scored just once in their last four games in all competitions.

The Whites wasted a host of chances in defeats to Arsenal, Sheffield Wednesday and QPR though Embarba, who also has seven goals and 11 assists in 2019/20, could provide the cutting edge that Leeds are often lacking when the veteran Pablo Hernandez goes missing.

Adrian Embarba Blazquez of Rayo Vallecano during the Pre-season Friendly match between 1.FSV Mainz 05 and Rayo Vallecano at Sportzentrum Worgl on July 17, 2019 in Worgl, Austria

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

