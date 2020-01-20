Report: Garry Monk makes £12k-a-week offer for Sheffield Wednesday target, two problems

Sheffield Wednesday reportedly want to sign Connor Wickham from Crystal Palace.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 19, 2020), Sheffield Wednesday have made a move to sign Connor Wickham from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Wednesday manager Garry Monk wants to secure the services of the 26-year-old on loan until the end of the season.

Monk has offered a loan deal for £12,000-a-week - a third of the Englishman’s current salary at Palace - but the Eagles want the Owls to pay more than that if they are to sanction a loan exit this month, according to the report.

It has been added that Wednesday will also have to offload striker Jordan Rhodes to a club willing to pay a loan fee and a large chunk of his salary before they can land Wickham.

Stats

Wickham has been on the books of Palace since 2015, but the striker has failed to make a huge impact at Selhurst Park and has had injury issues.

So far this season, the 26-year-old - who can also operate as a winger - has played just 71 minutes in the Premier League for the Eagles so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.