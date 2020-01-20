Report: Everton want 24-year-old, but his agent in touch with Crystal Palace

Everton and Crystal Palace reportedly want AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek.

Everton and Crystal Palace are competing for AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek, according to The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 66, January 19, 2020).

It has been reported that Piatek’s agent has been in touch with Palace after initial talks, but Everton are interested in the Poland international as well.

Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla are also claimed to want the 24-year-old forward this month.

Stats

Piatek has made 14 starts and four substitute appearances in Serie A for Milan so far this season, scoring four goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the first half of the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old made 18 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for Genoa, scoring 13 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the second half of last season, the forward made 16 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for Milan, scoring nine goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Piatek joined Milan from Genoa in January 2019 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £31 million.