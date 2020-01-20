Quick links

Everton

Crystal Palace

Serie A

Premier League

Report: Everton want 24-year-old, but his agent in touch with Crystal Palace

Subhankar Mondal
(L-R) Jesus Suso of AC Milan, Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan, Theo Hernandez of AC Milan, Alessio Romagnoli of AC Milan celebrate goal during the Italian Coppa Italia match between AC Milan...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton and Crystal Palace reportedly want AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek.

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA, MILAN, ITALY - 2020

Everton and Crystal Palace are competing for AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek, according to The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 66, January 19, 2020).

It has been reported that Piatek’s agent has been in touch with Palace after initial talks, but Everton are interested in the Poland international as well.

Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla are also claimed to want the 24-year-old forward this month.

 

Stats

Piatek has made 14 starts and four substitute appearances in Serie A for Milan so far this season, scoring four goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the first half of the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old made 18 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for Genoa, scoring 13 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the second half of last season, the forward made 16 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for Milan, scoring nine goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Piatek joined Milan from Genoa in January 2019 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £31 million.

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan looks on during the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and SPAL at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 15, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch