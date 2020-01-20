Quick links

Report: Dean Smith cannot sanction permanent move for Aston Villa midfielder target

Dean Smith, manager of Aston Villa reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Norwich City at Villa Park on December 26, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Dean Smith’s Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Steven Nzonzi.

Steven Nzonzi of Galatasaray AS during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Paris St Germain and Galatasaray AS at at the Parc des Princes on December 11, 2019 in Paris, France

According to The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 67, January 19, 2020), Aston Villa manager Dean Smith can only sanction a loan deal for Steven Nzonzi.

It has been reported that Villa are interested in signing Nzonzi in the January transfer window.

The France international defensive midfielder is on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray from AS Roma at the moment.

It has been reported that Villa want to bring the former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City midfielder to Villa Park, but the Premier League club can only land him on a loan deal and not on a permanent contract.

 

Stats

Nzonzi has made 10 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig for Galatasaray so far this season, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Frenchman has also played five times in the Champions League for the Turkish giants this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Nzonzi made 29 starts and one substitute appearances in Serie A for Roma, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, and he also played eight times in the Champions League for the Italian club, according to WhoScored.

(L-R) Steven Nzonzi of Galatasaray AS, Leandro Paredes of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Paris St Germain and Galatasaray AS at at the Parc des...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

