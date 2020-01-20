Quick links

Report: Crystal Palace want to raid Premier League strugglers for 12-time international

Norwich City have reportedly chosen Villarreal's Javi Quintilla as the replacement for Crystal Palace target Jamal Lewis.

Crystal Palace are planning to raid Premier League rivals Norwich City for left-back Jamal Lewis, according to The Mirror (19 January, page 66).

With the January transfer window entering its final straight, it seems that Roy Hodgson is hoping to reinforce both full-back positions before the end of the month.

It is no secret that Palace need additions on the right, having failed to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka over the summer, but the lack of cover for Patrick Van Aanholt on the opposite flank could see the Eagles enter the market for a left-sided defender too.

 

Aaron Hickey of Hearts is a £1.5 million target, according to the Scottish Sun, and reports over the weekend have now thrown Lewis into the mix.

A technically gifted and forward-thinking left-back, Lewis shone as Norwich’s young guns sealed the Championship title last season but, unlike Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell, he has struggled to make the step up to the Premier League.

Lewis has featured in just three of The Canaries’ last 11 top flight games, losing his place to Sam Byram.

And it appears that Norwich are already prepared for Lewis’s departure with The Sun (13 January, page 51) reporting that Villarreal left-back Javi Quintilla had been identified as a potential replacement for the 12-time Northern Ireland international.

With Van Aanholt one of the first names on Hodgson’s team-sheet, however, Lewis wouldn’t find regular game-time any easier to come by at Selhurst Park.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

