Quick links

Leeds United

Report: Club make first bid for winger Leeds are confident of signing

Olly Dawes
Iancarlo Poveda of Manchester City during the Premier League 2 between Manchester City v Arsenal at Manchester City Football Academy on October 26, 2019 in Manchester, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United face a battle to sign Manchester City winger Ian Carlo Poveda.

Iancarlo Poveda of Manchester City during the Premier League 2 between Manchester City v Arsenal at Manchester City Football Academy on October 26, 2019 in Manchester, England.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Torino's first bid for Manchester City winger Ian Carlo Poveda has been rejected – but they're coming back with another.

It's claimed that Torino's first offer fell short of what City want, and they will quickly come back in with a second offer to try and secure a deal.

Other European teams are allegedly keen, which is why Torino are so desperate to get an agreement quickly, and this will be a big warning for Leeds United.

 

Time for Leeds to get serious

Leeds have been pursuing a deal for Poveda this month, but those hopes did take something of a hit last weekend when the winger was spotted in Italy to watch Torino in action.

Leeds Live claimed that Leeds are still confident of winning the race, but Torino are now accelerating their pursuit, leaving the Whites sweating.

Iancarlo Poveda in action Manchester City's in action during training at Manchester City Football Academy on December 16, 2019 in Manchester, England.

Poveda may be unproven, but he's quick and skilful, and could provide a spark in the final third that Leeds have been lacking in recent weeks.

Out of contract at the end of the season, Poveda shouldn't be too expensive this month, and Leeds need to really ramp up their pursuit if they're to beat Torino.

Leeds fans have been here before; a promotion bid hampered by a poor January. If a talented youngster like Poveda heads to Turin instead of Elland Road, supporters may well feel history is repeating itself.

Iancarlo Poveda of Manchester City and Harry Clarke of Arsenal during the Premier League 2 between Manchester City v Arsenal at Manchester City Football Academy on October 26, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch