Report: Club make first bid for winger Leeds are confident of signing

Leeds United face a battle to sign Manchester City winger Ian Carlo Poveda.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Torino's first bid for Manchester City winger Ian Carlo Poveda has been rejected – but they're coming back with another.

It's claimed that Torino's first offer fell short of what City want, and they will quickly come back in with a second offer to try and secure a deal.

Other European teams are allegedly keen, which is why Torino are so desperate to get an agreement quickly, and this will be a big warning for Leeds United.

Time for Leeds to get serious

Leeds have been pursuing a deal for Poveda this month, but those hopes did take something of a hit last weekend when the winger was spotted in Italy to watch Torino in action.

Leeds Live claimed that Leeds are still confident of winning the race, but Torino are now accelerating their pursuit, leaving the Whites sweating.

Poveda may be unproven, but he's quick and skilful, and could provide a spark in the final third that Leeds have been lacking in recent weeks.

Out of contract at the end of the season, Poveda shouldn't be too expensive this month, and Leeds need to really ramp up their pursuit if they're to beat Torino.

Leeds fans have been here before; a promotion bid hampered by a poor January. If a talented youngster like Poveda heads to Turin instead of Elland Road, supporters may well feel history is repeating itself.