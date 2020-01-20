Report: Aston Villa agree terms with European club over loan deal

Lovre Kalinic has failed to make an impact at Dean Smith’s Aston Villa.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 19, 2019), Aston Villa goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic is set to leave the club and join French outfit Toulouse in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that the 29-year-old goalkeeper is on the verge of joining Toulouse on loan for the rest of the season.

The report has claimed that the Croatia international’s former club Gent wanted to re-sign Kalinic, but Villa have agreed terms with Ligue 1 club Toulouse.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 19, 2019), Villa paid Gent £7 million in transfer fees to secure the services of Kalinic in January 2019.

Disappointing Aston Villa spell

Kalinic has failed to make a major impact at Villa, and with the signing of Pepe Reina in the January transfer window, it is clear that the 29-year-old does not have a future at Villa Park, at least not in the short term.

The Croatia international goalkeeper made seven appearances in the Championship for Villa during the second half of last season, according to WhoScored, and has not featured at all in the Premier League so far this campaign.