Report: Arsenal think they've found Saliba's perfect partner, going 'all out' to sign him

John Verrall
William Saliba of Saint-Etienne during the Ligue 1 match between Saint-Etienne and Montpellier at Stade Geoffroy Guichard on May 10, 2019 in Saint-Etienne, France.
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to make multiple additions to his side's back-line.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Jerome Boateng of FC Bayern Muenchen battle for the ball during a friendly match between 1. FC Nuernberg and FC Bayern Muenchen at Max-Morlock-Stadion on January 11,...

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are set to step up their chase for Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng this month, before pushing for Dayot Upamecano in the summer.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to re-design his side’s defence over the coming months, but the Gunners may have to complete the transformation bit by bit.

Arsenal first want to go after Boateng, as he could be available on a loan deal from Bayern.

 

The experienced World Cup winning defender has rarely featured for the German champions this term, and it is thought that he could move in the coming weeks.

Arsenal’s main target is Upamecano, who is currently at RB Leipzig though.

Arsenal chiefs are said to believe he is the ideal partner for William Saliba, who will also join Arsenal next summer.

The Gunners want to partner Upamecano and Saliba together, as they look to tighten up defensively next term.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between FC Zenit Saint Petersburg and RB Leipzig on November 5, 2019 at Gazprom Arena in St....

Upamecano has impressed in Germany with his ability to step out from the back with the ball, but he also possesses some strong defensive qualities.

Arsenal clearly need additions at the back, as they have badly struggled to keep clean sheets throughout the season so far, even if Arteta has given them more structure since taking over.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

