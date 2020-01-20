Report: Arsenal think they've found Saliba's perfect partner, going 'all out' to sign him

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to make multiple additions to his side's back-line.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are set to step up their chase for Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng this month, before pushing for Dayot Upamecano in the summer.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to re-design his side’s defence over the coming months, but the Gunners may have to complete the transformation bit by bit.

Arsenal first want to go after Boateng, as he could be available on a loan deal from Bayern.

The experienced World Cup winning defender has rarely featured for the German champions this term, and it is thought that he could move in the coming weeks.

Arsenal’s main target is Upamecano, who is currently at RB Leipzig though.

Arsenal chiefs are said to believe he is the ideal partner for William Saliba, who will also join Arsenal next summer.

The Gunners want to partner Upamecano and Saliba together, as they look to tighten up defensively next term.

Upamecano has impressed in Germany with his ability to step out from the back with the ball, but he also possesses some strong defensive qualities.

Arsenal clearly need additions at the back, as they have badly struggled to keep clean sheets throughout the season so far, even if Arteta has given them more structure since taking over.