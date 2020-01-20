Report: 25-year-old set for Newcastle medical after rejecting Crystal Palace move

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on ex-Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United are set to sign Schalke midfielder Nabil Bentaleb on loan, with a medical imminent.

It's claimed that the Magpies are nearing a deal to take Bentaleb until the end of the season, bolstering Steve Bruce's midfield in the process.

Bentaleb is allegedly open to making the move permanent come the end of the season, and has rejected a move to Crystal Palace in order to join Newcastle instead.

A medical will be completed ahead of Tuesday's game with Everton, though it's obviously a little soon for him to be involved in that game.

Bentaleb, 25, will be familiar to some Premier League fans having initially impressed at Tottenham, thriving under Mauricio Pochettino in the 2014-15 season before fading away.

Now demoted to the Schalke reserves, Bentaleb hasn't made a single first-team appearance this season, and will be desperate to get out and play first-team football.

Technically-proficient, Bentaleb is strong with the ball at his feet, and could bring something a little different to the Newcastle midfield in terms of his creativity.

He isn't an exact replacement for Mohamed Diame, but he's a big lad at 6ft 2in tall, and Bruce may feel that he needs that kind of presence in his engine room.