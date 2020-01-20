Report: 23-year-old's wage demands could scupper Sunderland move, Charlton now lead race

League One Sunderland were expected to sign Rangers' Scottish Premiership outcast Greg Docherty but he might not end up at the Stadium of Light now.

Sunderland have dropped behind Charlton Athletic in the race to sign Greg Docherty, according to Glasgow Live, with the Rangers outcast’s wage demands seemingly proving to be a stumbling block for Phil Parkinson’s side.

It looked for all the world, just 24 hours ago, that the Black Cats were set to land the kind of goalscoring midfielder they have been crying out for.

Docherty, who produced 10 goals and 11 assists on loan at League One rivals Shrewsbury Town last season, has been heavily linked with a move to Wearside and the Northern Echo suggested on Friday that a deal was all-but imminent.

Shrewsbury chief Brian Caldwell even claimed that his side had backed out of the battle because he felt that Sunderland had already won the race to secure the signature of a one-time Hamilton starlet (Scottish Sun).

But things can change quickly in this most volatile of environments. And it seems that Sunderland’s hopes of luring Docherty to the Stadium of Light have now hit a brick wall.

The Black Cats need to increase the wages they have offered the 23-year-old, Glasgow Live reports, with Charlton taking advantage of the impasse to move into first place.

Lee Bowyer’s side have dropped like a stone in recent months and, after losing Conor Gallagher to Swansea City, Charlton need to find a way to replace one of the Championship’s most influential attacking midfielders.

If Docherty can replicate his Shrewsbury performances at the Valley, there is no reason why he cannot fill a Gallagher-shaped void in Bowyer’s engine room.

Their gain would undoubtedly be Sunderland's loss.