Report: £15m man 'desperate' to leave, amid rumours Newcastle and Leeds want him

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United and Leeds United target Jarrod Bowen is now ‘desperate’ to leave Hull City.

Bowen has just six months remaining on his contract at Hull, although the club do have an option to extend the deal by a year.

Newcastle and Leeds are both hopeful of agreeing a price for the Championship forward this month though, according to reports.

The Mail claim that Newcastle want Bowen, who they have been long-term admirers of, while the The Sun suggest that he is on Marcelo Bielsa’s side’s radar.

Both Newcastle and Leeds are eager to improve their attacking options this month, and Bowen would increase their goal threat.

The 23-year-old has struck 16 goals in 28 matches this season, which has caught the eye of both Newcastle and Leeds.

The problem for both clubs is Hull do not want to sell their star man, although his apparent ‘desperation’ to leave could complicate things.

In terms of likeliness, a move to Newcastle seems more realistic than a switch to Leeds.

There have to be question marks over whether Leeds can find a way to finance a deal for the English attacker, or even if a switch to another Championship club would appeal to the player.

Newcastle could have more luck if they are able to reach the reported £15 million asking-price (Mail) for the attacker though.

Steve Bruce’s side may be able to offer Bowen regular football at the top level, with a switch to Newcastle surely likely to appeal to the Hull man.