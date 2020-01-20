Rangers talent has dropped hint about future

Aidan Wilson of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers is out of contract this summer.

Forgotten Rangers defender Aidan Wilson has revealed that he knows what the club's plan for him is, but refused to divulge any details.

The 21-year-old is on loan at Edinburgh City but his contract at Ibrox expires this summer.

As a result, there is uncertainty over whether the Rangers product is going to be retained by the club.

Wilson made his Premiership debut under Pedro Caixinha way back in 2017 but chances have been few and far between since.

Speaking exclusively to Rangers News, Wilson refused to comment on his future but did cryptically reveal that he knew what was happening.

He said: "I know what’s happening, I know what Rangers have got in store for me, but I’d probably prefer not to say just now.”

It certainly reads like Wilson knows that he's going to get a new deal at Auchenhowie but, longer term, he definitely has a fight on his hands to impress Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard has plenty of very capable centre-backs and the bad news for Wilson is that they're also young. George Edmundson is only a year older than Wilson, while Nikola Katic is 23. Connor Goldson is 27 and 26-year-old Filip Helander also has plenty of years left in him.

If there's one position that Rangers aren't short on it's centre-backs, which is ominous for Wilson in the long term.