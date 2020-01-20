Quick links

Rangers

Rangers make announcement about 23-year-old, player reacts on Twitter

Shane Callaghan
Liverpool goalkeeper Andy Firth instructs his team during the Premier League International Cup match between Chelsea U21 and Liverpool U21 on September 11, 2015 in Aldershot, England.
Glasgow Rangers' Andy Firth has signed a one-year extension at Ibrox.

Rangers have signed Andy Firth up to a new deal.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper signed for the Gers 12 months ago but his original contract was scheduled to expire this summer.

But Rangers have moved to tie him down to a one-year extension.

And here's how the English player reacted to the news on Twitter:

This is a smart move by Rangers, who might need to revamp their goalkeeping options in the near future.

Allan McGregor is class, but he turns 38 at the end of this month and Wes Foderingham revealed this past weekend that he might well be leaving as a Bosman this summer.

And with Jak Alnwick also out injured, things aren't looking great for the light Blues on the goalkeeping front in the long term.

It's very possible that tying down Firth is the first of several goalkeeper-related decisions to come in 2020.

The former Liverpool stopper made his senior Rangers debut toward the end of last term and was named on the bench for a Europa League qualifier during the summer, but he hasn't played this season.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Andy Firth of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League Under 18 fixture between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Liverpool FC...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

