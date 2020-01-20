Rangers make announcement about 23-year-old, player reacts on Twitter

Glasgow Rangers' Andy Firth has signed a one-year extension at Ibrox.

Rangers have signed Andy Firth up to a new deal.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper signed for the Gers 12 months ago but his original contract was scheduled to expire this summer.

But Rangers have moved to tie him down to a one-year extension.

And here's how the English player reacted to the news on Twitter:

Made up to get the deal done, proud to be a part of this team and this special club! @RangersFC https://t.co/MXV7bmQCiT — Andy Firth (@andyfirth1996) January 20, 2020

This is a smart move by Rangers, who might need to revamp their goalkeeping options in the near future.

Allan McGregor is class, but he turns 38 at the end of this month and Wes Foderingham revealed this past weekend that he might well be leaving as a Bosman this summer.

And with Jak Alnwick also out injured, things aren't looking great for the light Blues on the goalkeeping front in the long term.

It's very possible that tying down Firth is the first of several goalkeeper-related decisions to come in 2020.

The former Liverpool stopper made his senior Rangers debut toward the end of last term and was named on the bench for a Europa League qualifier during the summer, but he hasn't played this season.