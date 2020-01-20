Our view: Rangers bringing striker to Ibrox looks unlikely now he's wanted by Aston Villa

Rangers have been linked with bringing Serhou Guirassy to Ibrox.

Rangers have been quiet in terms of incomings this month, instead using the transfer window to trim their numbers for the second half of the season.

Still, new director of football Ross Wilson will be looking at potential targets for this month or even in the summer, and a striker may be on the radar.

Alfredo Morelos will have offers to leave Ibrox in the summer, and Jermain Defoe isn't exactly a long-term answer in the Rangers attack.

As a result, Courier Picard recently claimed that Rangers want to sign Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy, most likely eyeing him as a potential successor to Morelos if they do need to sign a replacement.

Guirassy may have only hit four goals in 20 games for Amiens this season, but he has plenty about his game; he's well-built at 6ft 2in tall, so he can play as a target man but also has enough movement and skill to ensure he isn't one-dimensional.

Guirassy could be a strong target for Rangers, but their chances of signing him appear to have decreased, as he may be on his way to the Premier League this month.

Aston Villa and Leicester City want Guirassy according to the Daily Mail, with Amiens willing to sell for the right price this month as they attempt to make a profit on their £5million investment.

The chance to play in the Premier League would surely be too good to turn down for ex-Koln striker Guirassy, who may well see a big opportunity to impress at Villa given their striking woes.

Rangers aren't really in a position to go big for Guirassy this month, and with agent Mark McKay keen to get him into the Premier League, a move to Ibrox is looking unlikely.