Our View: Leeds linked player dubbed 'top class' by Sean Dyche is the answer for Bielsa

Leeds United have been linked with a number of strikers this month, including Watford's hitman, Andre Gray.

The striker search is still going on for Leeds, and with the days ticking down until deadline day, the promotion hopefuls need to act as quick as they can.

Many names have been touted to make the switch to Elland Road, but at this moment in time, Leeds haven't found the correct individual to grace their famous Whites shirt.

The London Evening Standard has claimed that Leeds are interested in signing Watford's misfiring hitman, Andre Gray, this month.

The 28-year-old might be struggling at Vicarage Road and in the Premier League, but when it comes to Championship football, he knows how to put the ball into the back of the net.

During his time in England's top-flight, Gray has played for Watford and previously Burnley, where he worked under the stewardship of Sean Dyche.

Ex-Leeds man, Chris Wood, is thriving at Turf Moor under Dyche, and it's fair to say that he knows how to pick out a quality forward, especially those with a powerful presence up top.

That's exactly what Leeds would be getting with Gray, who is an absolute no-brainer of a signing for Leeds and a seemingly great character to have, as Dyche shared after he left Burnley for Watford.

"I still send Andre the odd text. Beyond this weekend I wish him well," said Dyche, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

"He's a terrific lad, he'll be still finding his feet there, getting used to the players, but he was absolutely top class for us."

There is a big contrast in numbers from the Championship to the Premier League when it comes to Gray's career. He's played 110 top-flight matches, scoring 23 goals, but in 88 second-tier games, he has found the back of the net on 41 occasions [transfermarkt].

Gray proved during his time at Burnley and Watford that he is a hard-working centre-forward and someone who can work a defensive backline whilst being without the ball.

Added with that, he has that extra yard of pace that Leeds need in the attacking third and it could be argued that he is better at bullying defenders than Patrick Bamford.

And whilst Bamford seems to be erratic and snatch at his chances inside the penalty area, Gray has proved before in the Championship that he is calmer and perhaps a better all-round player than the marmite-like Leeds figure.

Either way, Bielsa is looking for a striker that will improve his squad and work well in his system. Gray is the answer to his current problems, and if he is signed then their chances of promotion will increase by a high percentage.