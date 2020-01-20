Our view: Everton star deserves England chance

Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin deserves a chance for England.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored again at the weekend to net his ninth goal of the season.

The 22-year-old is hitting form and opportunities could be opening up for him.

Injuries to Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford have left England's best two strikers facing weeks if not months on the sidelines.

Kane certainly won't be back for England's next friendly fixtures in March while Rashford is now touch and go.

This means England must look at other options, especially with Jamie Vardy retired from international football. Calvert-Lewin deserves to be one.

Danny Ings at Southampton has struck 14 goals and needs to be in the conversation too. He will surely get an opportunity.

But he is five years older than Calvert-Lewin and England need to have an eye on the future.

Calvert-Lewin is getting better, and as a part of England's under-20 World Cup winning team, he has the pedigree.

The Everton forward has shown rapid improvement over the past two months, under Duncan Ferguson and then with Carlo Ancelotti.

He reads the game well, he is strong in the air, and he works hard. On top of that Calvert-Lewin is developing his predatory ruthless streak.

If he continues to perform strongly between now and the next England squad, he will be fully deserving of an opportunity.