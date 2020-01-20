Quick links

'OMG please': Tottenham fans excited by transfer rumour

Shane Callaghan
Luka Jovic of Eintracht Frankfurt scores the opening goal past Samir Handanovic of FC Internazionale during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Internazionale...
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked to Luka Jovic now.

Luka Jovic of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Club Brugge KV and Real Madrid at Jan Breydel Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Brugge, Bruges, Belgium.

It could be a prime reason as to why this time of the year is called Silly Season but Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Luka Jovic.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho desperately needs a new striker following the news that Harry Kane wouldn't play again until April.

According to Defensa Central, the Tottenham head coach has contacted Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about the prospect of signing Luka Jovic.

The Serbian hitman only joined Real in a £51 million deal [Reuters] last summer but has struggled in a big way to impress Zinedine Zidane this season.

 

Here's how fans of the North London club reacted to possibly signing the 22-year-old marksman.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This would clearly be a stunning bit of business by Tottenham. Problem is, it's hard to do good business in January and therefore this probably isn't true.

Despite struggling in the Spanish capital, Jovic has a big future at Real and there's no way that Perez would entertain the possibility of selling or loaning him out just yet.

He could be an absolute goal machine for los Blancos in the coming years, so it makes sense for the Lilywhites to explore more realistic targets - like, say, Islam Slimani, who's been linked.

Frankfurt's Serbian forward Luka Jovic celebrate scoring the 2-0 during the German First division Bundesliga football match Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz 05 in Frankfurt, Germany, on March...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

