'OMG please': Tottenham fans excited by transfer rumour

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked to Luka Jovic now.

It could be a prime reason as to why this time of the year is called Silly Season but Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Luka Jovic.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho desperately needs a new striker following the news that Harry Kane wouldn't play again until April.

According to Defensa Central, the Tottenham head coach has contacted Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about the prospect of signing Luka Jovic.

The Serbian hitman only joined Real in a £51 million deal [Reuters] last summer but has struggled in a big way to impress Zinedine Zidane this season.

Here's how fans of the North London club reacted to possibly signing the 22-year-old marksman.

ON MY KNEES LEVY — Ricardo Cunha ⚪️ (@Ricardo_mcunha) January 19, 2020

Perfect signing, perfect fit for us. Get in there and get it done. — Matthew Sommers (@matthewsommers) January 19, 2020

This is a rumour I can fully get behind. #COYS — Spurs.Post (@SpursPost) January 19, 2020

This would make sense — george b. (@honest_spurs) January 19, 2020

OMG PLEASE — ‏ً (@thfcrue) January 19, 2020

Do iiiiiit. Jovic is class, he thrives on crosses in to the box and at Real Madrid he’s not really been getting that so he’s not been playing much. — Goy Division (@GoyDivision_) January 19, 2020

This would clearly be a stunning bit of business by Tottenham. Problem is, it's hard to do good business in January and therefore this probably isn't true.

Despite struggling in the Spanish capital, Jovic has a big future at Real and there's no way that Perez would entertain the possibility of selling or loaning him out just yet.

He could be an absolute goal machine for los Blancos in the coming years, so it makes sense for the Lilywhites to explore more realistic targets - like, say, Islam Slimani, who's been linked.