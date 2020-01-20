'Oh my word': Some Aston Villa fans react to reported update regarding 39-goal international hitman

Olivier Giroud has seemingly been Aston Villa's number one target this month.

Aston Villa fans are beginning to dream once again after a report suggested that they are throwing 'everything' at signing Chelsea's Olivier Giroud this month after hearing that his supposed move to Inter is stalling.

French outlet Le10 Sport have claimed that Villa have been given hope by the Giroud-Inter news, with the Italian club yet to make a concrete offer for the Frenchman and suggestions that they have to sell some of their players before they can really swoop in.

All of this has excited the Villa Park faithful, who are now dreaming that the player many fans wanted from the get-go could be making a switch to the Midlands before deadline day.

Giroud is exactly what Villa need. He scores goals. Gets the very best out of players around him. And he has Premier League and international experience.

The 33-year-old, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, has scored a pretty healthy 39 goals from 97 matches for his home country [transfrmarket] and he will be wanting to add to that tally in the summer at the European Championships.

In order for that to happen, the third choice Chelsea striker will need to play regular games. Villa would provide that in bucket loads for him, and given that there seems to be problems with Inter, fans now have that hope that a deal could happen.

Villa are still sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone, and in order for them to get out of it, they need a presence up top.

They don't have that at the moment and with crucial games coming thick and fast, Villa need something to help them in their race for survival.

Here is a selection of the Aston Villa fans reacting to the Giroud speculation:

Can’t see it but let’s face it, if it’s the 28th Jan and he has no other concrete options then he’s likely to take it to make sure he’s at the Euros. Of course at that point, depends on his mentality #avfc — Mr Thompson (@mrthompson81) January 19, 2020

Don't do this to me. — Supersized Sam (@SupersizedSam) January 19, 2020

So basically pay 170k a week and a 10mil fee.. really gambling — Paul Brown (@Spenglar) January 19, 2020

oh my word — wigwickwesley (@mastermoraess) January 19, 2020

GIROUDDDDDDDDD — Garin (@GarinWilliams) January 19, 2020

Be a great signing — Terry McManus (@eltelMcMANUS) January 19, 2020

Really hope we pull this off. Resurrection of his career. — Villa'n of Punjab (@Bhangra_Machine) January 19, 2020

Let’s hope we do — CrazyfrogAVFC (@AvfcCrazyfrog) January 19, 2020