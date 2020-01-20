Quick links

Aston Villa

'Oh my word': Some Aston Villa fans react to reported update regarding 39-goal international hitman

Amir Mir
Dean Smith head coach of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 10, 2020 in Birmingham, England.
Amir Mir Profile
Olivier Giroud has seemingly been Aston Villa's number one target this month.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea before the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

Aston Villa fans are beginning to dream once again after a report suggested that they are throwing 'everything' at signing Chelsea's Olivier Giroud this month after hearing that his supposed move to Inter is stalling. 

French outlet Le10 Sport have claimed that Villa have been given hope by the Giroud-Inter news, with the Italian club yet to make a concrete offer for the Frenchman and suggestions that they have to sell some of their players before they can really swoop in.

 

All of this has excited the Villa Park faithful, who are now dreaming that the player many fans wanted from the get-go could be making a switch to the Midlands before deadline day. 

Giroud is exactly what Villa need. He scores goals. Gets the very best out of players around him. And he has Premier League and international experience. 

The 33-year-old, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, has scored a pretty healthy 39 goals from 97 matches for his home country [transfrmarket] and he will be wanting to add to that tally in the summer at the European Championships. 

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground on December 20, 2019 in Cobham, United Kingdom.

In order for that to happen, the third choice Chelsea striker will need to play regular games. Villa would provide that in bucket loads for him, and given that there seems to be problems with Inter, fans now have that hope that a deal could happen. 

Villa are still sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone, and in order for them to get out of it, they need a presence up top. 

They don't have that at the moment and with crucial games coming thick and fast, Villa need something to help them in their race for survival. 

Here is a selection of the Aston Villa fans reacting to the Giroud speculation: 

