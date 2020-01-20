Noel Whelan gives thumbs down to player Leeds could reportedly sign

Leeds United are reportedly keen on Ian Poveda.

Noel Whelan has suggested that Ian Poveda isn't right for Leeds United right now.

The 19-year-old Manchester City attacker has been heavily linked with a move to Elland Road over the past week.

According to Leeds Live, the Whites are confident about signing the starlet amid speculation about Torino getting involved.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are second in the Championship but back-to-back defeats has prompted concern that they're on the cusp of enduring a mid-season slump which will jeopardise their promotion hopes.

Leeds are in dire need of a striker following Eddie Nketiah's return to Arsenal, and former United hitman Whelan does not believe that inexperienced teenagers such as Poveda are the answer.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "We do need signings in and not just young signings from Manchester City that are 18 or 17. We need players ready, and experienced players, to come into the side and give them some help."

Whelan absolutely has a point. Is Poveda going to play a big role in helping Leeds to the Premier League? Realistically, no.

He might have a very bright future, but the Yorkshire club's first priority has to be to get back into the top flight and they need to be signing ready-made players who can help them achieve that.