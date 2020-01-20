Neil Lennon comments on Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama made a name for himself at Celtic before his move to the Premier League.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has dropped a subtle hint and message to Victor Wanyama that he is 'in his thoughts' regarding a potential transfer but he questioned whether he can afford the Tottenham player.

Wanyama clearly isn't part of Jose Mourinho's plans at Tottenham, and given that he has a strong following at Parkhead, a return to Celtic wouldn't be a bad idea.

There's no doubt that on his day Wanyama is one of the best number 6's in the Premier League, but injuries during the past few years have restricted his game time and played havoc with his form.

With the January transfer window going past its halfway stage, Celtic's Lennon was asked about Wanyama, as he shared this response about the player.

"He's in my thoughts," said Lennon, as quoted by Herald Scotland. "But could we afford him? I doubt it very much.

"The problem with Victor is where do you fit him in with bringing Soro in, if we have Brown, Bitton, McGregor, Ntcham. I don't think that's going to be an option. I wouldn't have thought so."

Wanyama moved to Tottenham in 2016 for a fee of £11 million [Guardian], and he initially hit it off under Mauricio Pochettino, who had previously worked with him at Southampton.

During Tottenham's final season at White Hart Lane, when they were arguably at their peak under Pochettino, Wanyama was part of that midfield and he made himself known.

The talent and quality is still within the player, it's just a case of someone trying to get it back out of him, but will Lennon be able to bring him back to Parkhead?